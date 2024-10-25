80°
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. 

Officials said the crash happened at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive near the intersection of Airline Highway. 

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials said the pedestrian was in stable condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on whether the driver will be cited or charged. 

