81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One of three arrested in Baker girl's disappearance not involved in trafficking scheme, agent says

Related Story

BAKER - New details about a Baker girl's kidnapping have been released and agents say one of the men arrested for kidnapping was not involved in the alleged human trafficking scheme.

Chris Masters, a Supervisory Special Agent with the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit, said 62-year-old Alvin Hanson was at the Greyhound Bus station when he met the 13-year-old missing girl. 

Masters said Hanson was aware the girl was missing, but he never called law enforcement. Instead, he brought her to a homeless shelter with him to eat and bought her some clothes at a store. Afterward, he took her back to the bus station and the two parted ways. 

Hanson was booked for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. 

Two others arrested, 62-year-old man Ronald Smith and 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity, were booked on kidnapping charges. 

News
One of three arrested in Baker girl's...
One of three arrested in Baker girl's disappearance not involved in trafficking scheme, agent says
BAKER - New details about a Baker girl's kidnapping have been released and agents say one of the men arrested... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 Thursday, November 06, 2025 3:05:00 PM CST November 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days