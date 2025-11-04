67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in motorcycle crash along La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road

Related Story

SPRINGFIELD - One person was killed in a crash along La. Highway 43 near Haynes Settlement Road on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle. The victim has not been identified. 

As of 3:45 p.m., roads in the area were closed, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany and Springfield Fire Departments also responded.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

No further information is currently available. 

News
One killed in motorcycle crash along La....
One killed in motorcycle crash along La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road
SPRINGFIELD - One person was killed in a crash along La. Highway 43 near Haynes Settlement Road on Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 02 2025 Nov 2, 2025 Sunday, November 02, 2025 3:11:00 PM CST November 02, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days