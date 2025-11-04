One killed in motorcycle crash along La. 43 near Haynes Settlement Road

SPRINGFIELD - One person was killed in a crash along La. Highway 43 near Haynes Settlement Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle. The victim has not been identified.

As of 3:45 p.m., roads in the area were closed, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany and Springfield Fire Departments also responded.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

No further information is currently available.