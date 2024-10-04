Olympic champion commits to LSU's gymnastics team

76°
BATON ROUGE - Gold-medal gymnast Hezly Rivera announced her commitment to the LSU gym team Thursday. 

Rivera, 16, was the youngest gymnast on USA's 2024 Olympic team. She announced her commitment on social media after her official visit to campus over the weekend. 

I am so blessed & excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full athletic scholarship. thank you Jesus for this wonderful blessing! thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I also want to thank all the girls, coaches, and staff at LSU for everything

GEAUX TIGERS 

Like Hezly, Tiger Gym won the top trophy in 2024. The gymnastics team, led by Haleigh Bryant, won the school's first ever gymnastics National Championship. 

