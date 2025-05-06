68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials working small plane crash in Kentwood, two passengers taken to hospital
Related Story
KENTWOOD - A small plane crashed in the B Sanders Road area of Kentwood on Saturday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Two passengers have been located and are alert, officials said. A male passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, while a female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say they are working with fire officials on the scene.
Officials confirmed the two passengers located are the only ones involved. WBRZ has sent crews out to the scene and ask deputies for more information.
News
KENTWOOD - A small plane crashed in the B Sanders Road area of Kentwood on Saturday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7
-
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where...
-
Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating
-
Electronic surveillance used to build case against stepson in man's killing
-
BRPD responding to reported shooting at AM Food Mart
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in