Officials responding to fire at chemical wholesaler in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - Officials are responding to a fire at a St. Gabriel chemical wholesaler Wednesday night.

The fire is at Brenntag Southwest off Louisiana Highway 74. Both fire and police officials are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

1 day ago Wednesday, May 28 2025 May 28, 2025 Wednesday, May 28, 2025 9:05:00 PM CDT May 28, 2025

