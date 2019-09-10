Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released more information about a boating accident that killed two people and sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were notified by a 23-year-old survivor of a boating accident. According to the female survivor, the boat crashed into a tree that was in the Upper Amite River about three or four miles north of Bayou Manchac.

"A Good Samaritan was able to get the female to the Carew Harris Boat Launch where she was then transported to the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge to be treated for non-life threatening injuries," according to a release from the LDWF.

When agents arrived at the scene, they found a submerged 16-foot aluminum vessel with a 75 horsepower engine wrecked amongst a downed tree in the water. Agents found the bodies of 29-year-old Dustin Gore and 26-year-old Trent Kelly. The bodies were turned over to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

LDWF is leading the investigation.