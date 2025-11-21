Ochsner doctor explains Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis

BATON ROUGE - You've likely heard of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, but what about those who fall in the middle by age and symptoms?

They may have a commonly misdiagnosed condition known as Type 1.5 diabetes, or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Correct diagnosis is crucial, as the specific treatment path for LADA is often less straightforward than for Types 1 and 2.

LADA is an autoimmune condition that develops gradually in adults, typically over months or years. This slow onset is the key reason it is so often mistaken for Type 2 diabetes, which is generally associated with older age and lifestyle factors. Studies estimate that between two and 12% of adults initially diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes may actually have LADA.

"They weren't old enough... they weren't in their 60s... they weren't heavy," notes Dr. Joseph Heneghan of Ochsner Health Center, Prairieville, describing the LADA patient profile. "Most Type 2 Diabetics are a little heavier. and so these Type 1.5, they're usually not quite as heavy as a Type 2 diabetic and they're a bit older than the teenagers; they're more in their 30s and 40s."

Dr. Heneghan points out that patients will feel fatigued, but this needs to be considered alongside other classic diabetic symptoms.

"Combine that with maybe a family history of Diabetes or other symptoms such as urinating frequently and thirst," Dr. Heneghan advises. "The way the body tries to get rid of sugars is that when it gets very high, the body tries to urinate out the sugar and then water follows that, so they're urinating often, they're very thirsty because the water has left and they're dehydrated."

For residents of Louisiana, this awareness is especially critical. The American Diabetes Association reports that about 13.8% of adults in Louisiana have diabetes, a rate significantly higher than the national average.

Compounding the challenge is the changing face of Type 2 diabetes.

"Type 2 diabetics are getting younger and younger," Dr. Heneghan states, citing cases of 25-year-olds and even 13-year-olds with the condition, often linked to consumption of processed foods and sweet drinks like sodas.

He shared a surprising example: "I have 25-year-olds that test and are diabetics, and honestly, one was very muscular, if you look at him, he looks like he is in great shape... his A1C was about 6.5, which is diabetic level."

The good news is that all types of diabetes can be treated and managed. The core of this management is often dietary changes.

"Most people recognize that sweets are high in sugar, but what most people forget is that starches turn to sugar," Dr. Heneghan warns. "So that white rice that we like to eat here and potatoes and white bread, it's all very processed that turns to sugar in our bodies. Better choices if we could sometimes eat more brown rice and more sweet potatoes and more brown whole grain bread, like whole wheat bread."

If you fall into that middle-aged range, are experiencing frequent urination and thirst, and are not overweight, speak to your doctor about testing for LADA. Awareness is the crucial first step toward proper care.