NYC mayor takes measures to stamp out anti-Semitic hate crimes

NEW YORK CITY - After a knife attack at a rabbi's upstate New York home, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an initiative to stamp out a number of anti-Semitic attacks in the state.

The knife attack occurred Saturday and left at least five people injured.

Witnesses said the attacker burst into the rabbi's home, while he was hosting a Hanukkah celebration, pulled out a large knife, and began stabbing people.

The suspected knifeman, Grafton Thomas, 37, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in jail with a bail of $5 million.

According to BBC World News, Mayor de Blasio plans to counter anti-Semitism by increasing police patrol in places of worship.

The mayor said, "People in the community will see our officers present in front of houses of worship and out on the streets. We have to give people a sense of security, and we have to show that this horrible trend we've seen over the last weeks will be stopped dead in its tracks."

The mayor also said changes would be made to school curriculums in Brooklyn.

He wants classes to put added emphasis on "stopping hate... on building mutual respect, to help young people understand what hate crimes really mean and the dangers they pose to all of us".

After the mass knife attack, President Trump also called for unity to fight "the evil scourge" of anti-Semitism.