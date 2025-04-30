North 28th Street house destroyed by fire Monday; cause under investigation

BATON ROUGE - A fire on North 28th Street Monday took more than an hour to bring under control.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not been determined, a fire report said.

The fire at 836 N. 28th was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the side of the house when they arrived.

While working to extinguish the fire, firefighters had to withdraw from the inside of the house when its roof collapsed.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The house was declared a total loss.