No. 1 Live Oak baseball takes game one over No. 5 Benton in state semifinals

DENHAM SPRINGS - In Division I Non-Select, No. 1 Live Oak baseball took down No. 5 Benton 3-0 in game one in a best of three series in the state semifinals Thursday evening.

In a scoreless game in the second inning, Live Oak's Lane Billings hit a chopper that stayed in the infield but was bobbled, then overthrown to first base. Billings would advance to second on the error and then advance to third on a wild pitch.

In the next at bat, Jace Griffin would execute the suicide squeeze to score Billings for the first run of the game. The Eagles would add on two more runs from a safety squeeze and RBI single.

Starting pitcher Sawyer Pruitt threw a complete game for Live Oak. The UL-Lafayette commit tallied 11 strikeouts in the shutout victory.

Live Oak and Benton are set to play game two of the series on Friday at 6 p.m. The Eagles need one more win to advance to the state finals in Sulphur.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES (game one of semifinals):

Division II Non-Select

No. 3 Lutcher 7, No. 2 North Desoto 4

Division II Select

No. 7 E.D. White 3, No. 6 Archbishop Hannan 0

Division III Select

No. 3 Pope John Paul 0, No. 2 University Lab 1

