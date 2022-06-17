Neighborhood sinkhole repaired day after 2 On Your Side story

BATON ROUGE - The parish has been quick to respond to a sinkhole that was worrying people in Sherwood Forest. Crews started repairing the problem on Voohries Drive the day after our story aired about it last week.

A contracted crew found a leaking pipe and made repairs.

Joel Thibodeaux contacted 2 On Your Side about it last week.

"We had reported it and several neighbors had reported it," she said.

The City-Parish put orange fencing up earlier this year, but Thibodeaux says the hole was growing fast.

"Every time it rained it would get bigger," she said.

The hole had already washed out the dirt underneath the sidewalk and it was reaching under the street. Thibodeaux said she was afraid the road would cave in while someone was driving on it or that someone walking or playing nearby would fall in.

"Several people could fall down in there and not know how deep it would be," she said.

Now that pipe is repaired and crews are preparing to replace the sidewalk. The contractor also inspected a sinkhole forming on the other side of the street. They performed a dye test and found a hole in the concrete that needed repairs.

Thibodeaux says she's happy to have results and answers.