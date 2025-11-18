Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa
PONCHATOULA - A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.
28-year-old Caleb Milton was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 22 on his 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle shortly after 3 p.m., when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, followed by a 2015 Nissan Murano traveling westbound, allegedly attempted to make a left turn onto a private driveway directly in front of the motorcycle, according to an investigation by police.
Police said Milton's motorcycle struck the side of the Jeep, causing the motorcycle to cross lanes and collide head-on with the Nissan.
Milton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Jeep was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.
