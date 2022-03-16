Mother speaks out after 6-year-old son shot to death

BATON ROUGE - Leteisha Holliday sits surrounded by her loved ones mourning the loss of her son Jahiem Holliday who was tragically shot and killed Friday afternoon.

"Every time he'd see me, he'd want to to give me a kiss and a hug, I can't get that anymore, because my baby's gone," said Holliday.

The incident happened in the backyard of a house on the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Baton Rouge just three doors down from Holliday's home.

Authorities say the young boy's cause of death was a gunshot to the head.

Police arrested the 13-year-old child who allegedly fatally shot her son while they were playing in the backyard. She believes the 13-year old got the gun from an adult and they should be held responsible.

"You don't accidentally shoot someone. It was not an accident, and he should pay for what he did to me, my baby and my family," said Holliday.

The 13-year old was living in the house with his grandmother where the child was shot. He is being charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.