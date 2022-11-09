Monday morning video forecast

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all south Louisiana Parishes through 9 a.m.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday, its foggy out there! There is a dense fog advisory active until 9 a.m. across south Louisiana. Expect fog to be denser over water and near grassy areas. Fog will begin to clear around 9 a.m. and then skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with high humidity. We may even have record breaking heat. The current record stand at 85° and the Storm Station is forecasting a high at 88°. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: This week is expected to be dry, but big changes are coming to the temperatures. High humidity and 80s will last through Wednesday. The overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and humid conditions will last into the morning. Starting Thursday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. A cold front will come through late Friday into early Saturday, and it will really reinforce the cold air. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Subtropical Storm Nicole has set its sights on Florida. This storm doesn’t have all the tropical characteristics, but it is very similar to a tropical storm. It is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Florida, but it will be deflected to the east by a cold front. It will not hit Louisiana. Click here to track Nicole in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

There is an additional disturbance in the Atlantic that is not a threat to the United States.

Central Subtropical Atlantic: A well-defined area of low pressure located about 650 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce gale-force winds, but the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is displaced to the east of the low's center due to strong upper-level winds. Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for development while the system moves northward and then northeastward at about 10 mph, but a short-lived tropical storm could still form later today or on Tuesday before the low dissipates and merges with a cold front. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.