Monday morning video forecast

The weather pattern flip-flops back and forth this week with days of sun, then rain, then sun, then rain. Temperatures stay relatively seasonable for the most part.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Monday will be mostly sunny early with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will return late. Then overnight, spotty showers are back in play with lows sticking to the mid 50s.

Up Next: Tuesday will likely be the warmest of the week. Another storm system will come through during the middle of the week keeping thick cloud cover around on Tuesday with showers increasing late. Some thunderstorms will be possible too and will continue into Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Expect a break and cooler temperatures on Thursday and early Friday. It is unlikely that temperatures will drop into the 30s though. As we approach the weekend, the rain and thunderstorms return thanks to yet another cold front.

THE EXPLANATION:

Winds will quickly turn to the southeast during the afternoon hours. Zonal to slightly southwest upper level winds will allow moisture to increase through Tuesday. A surface trough will develop across the Gulf Coast and will help to increase showers and thunderstorms around the region. A broader, longwave trough will then move through the country Wednesday sending a cold front through and into the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will fall by about 10-15 degrees behind that front. The upcoming weekend looks like another active one, in terms of weather. A trough with areas of energy pin wheeling through will allow for multiple rounds of rain. A steady soak is anticipated, and while worth monitoring, no forecast model is highlighting any particularly concerning rain totals at this time.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.