Monday evening video forecast

The heat and steam typical of Louisiana summer is starting to plant its roots. The 90s will make a comeback by the end of the week, with little rain in sight.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain will no longer be a concern moving into the evening hours. Exiting clouds will set up a mostly clear night. Expect a morning low slightly below average in the low 60s. Driven by sunshine and a warm southerly breeze, temperatures will rise in a hurry on Tuesday. Look for a high in the upper 80s. Humidity will remain somewhat in check, but there may be a slight muggy feel at times.

Up Next: With more sunshine and no rain to cool things off, the warming trend will continue—during the day and at night. Highs will surpass 90° for the first time this year by Thursday, marking the beginning of a multi-day stretch in the nineties. On the other hand, overnight lows in the mid 70s will rank among the warmest for the time of year. A few records will be in jeopardy on some days. The summer steam will also return. Peak heat index values, indicating how hot it will feel, might flirt with 100° on a few afternoons.

The only relief would be a breezy south wind on Wednesday and Thursday. But the wind will back off by the weekend, with heat not going anywhere. Be sure to drink lots of water if attending outdoor events such as the NCAA Softball Regional and Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. While no heat alerts are expected in the short term, this is a reminder that hydration will be crucial moving into the summer months.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

