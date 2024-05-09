85°
Latest Weather Blog
Memorial Day weekend travel
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Idol dancer from Baton Rouge passes away
-
Louisiana's Mike Johnson survives bid to oust him as House Speaker moments...
-
While judges let Louisiana draw a third congressional map, intervenors ask Supreme...
-
Springfield man previously arrested for sex crimes now facing additional charges
-
Convicted sex offender wanted in new child rape case
Sports Video
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season