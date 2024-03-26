62°
Mayor's office providing extra funding to BRPD for 'proactive policing' measures
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse
Former BRPD officer found guilty of malfeasance in 2021 assault
Mayor approves cash for BRPD overtime
Two WBRSO employees arrested in separate incidents of abuse of power