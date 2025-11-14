Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Sid Edwards talks about his plans for his office if Thrive EBR doesn't pass
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Jobs are on the line within the city-parish leading up to Saturday's tax election, but leaders are also considering where to cut costs in the upcoming budget cycle.
Some of the highest-paid positions in city hall are on the third floor, and after last week's budget proposal, Mayor-President Sid Edwards says those jobs could be cut next year.
"We're not going to sit up there as kings on the third floor," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said.
Last week, Edwards presented his budget, where he announced each department would need to reduce its budget by 11%. In many departments, cuts would come from eliminating vacant positions. In other departments, actual employees could be let go. In the Mayor-President's office, programs could be cut to save jobs.
"I can't spend money I don't have," Edwards said. "The cuts are going across the board, but I'm not touching BRPD or the fire department."
The mayor-president's salary is $195,000, and some staff positions in his office earn near or above six figures. If voters reject the Thrive EBR tax plan Saturday, Edwards says even more cuts could hit his office.
"There's no way I'm going to run the third floor with high-paying positions, while these people over here are being cut," Edwards said. "I need the sun to come up on Sunday morning."
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense