84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted after package stolen from Baker home
Related Story
BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man allegedly stole a package from a home earlier this month.
The incident happened in Baker on May 10. The address where the theft occurred wasn't released.
Wednesday morning, authorities announced that Patrick Baggett had been arrested in connection to the theft. Neither a mughsot nor list of charges were immediately provided.
News
BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man allegedly stole a package from... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso