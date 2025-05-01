Man suspected of theft from Zachary retailer identified

ZACHARY - Police in Zachary have identified a man who is suspected of stealing from a retailer in the town.

The Zachary Police Department posted a photo of the person Monday and had identified him by the afternoon. They have not shared his name or what charges he is facing, but said he was driving a red Toyota SUV with an unknown license plate at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (225) 654-1921.