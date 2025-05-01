75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man suspected of theft from Zachary retailer identified

Related Story

ZACHARY - Police in Zachary have identified a man who is suspected of stealing from a retailer in the town. 

The Zachary Police Department posted a photo of the person Monday and had identified him by the afternoon. They have not shared his name or what charges he is facing, but said he was driving a red Toyota SUV with an unknown license plate at the time of the theft. 

Anyone with information can call the police department at (225) 654-1921.

News
Man suspected of theft from Zachary retailer...
Man suspected of theft from Zachary retailer identified
ZACHARY - Police in Zachary have identified a man who is suspected of stealing from a retailer in the town.... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 Monday, April 28, 2025 6:02:00 PM CDT April 28, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days