Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 killing

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a 2018 homicide has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and an unrelated robbery.

Dayln Hynard was 16 at the time of the crime and was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Charvon Johnson.

Johnson was 19 when he was shot on Jackson Avenue three weeks before Christmas of 2018. He died a short time later at a hospital.

His mother Vashonda Posey said her son didn't know Hynard personally but encountered him on social media, which led to them meeting in person for so her son could sell Hynard a gun.

She said Hynard killed Johnson and took his gun.

Hynard was arrested shortly after the crime. He was also accused at that time of an unrelated robbery and carjacking in which the victim was lured to the scene of the crime via a social media account.

When Hynard pleaded guilt to the manslaughter charge Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a a robbery in the other case.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the robbery and 15 years in the manslaughter, according to court records. Hynard will serve those sentences at the same time.