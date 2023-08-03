Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder while the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued him a citation for illegal ownership of an alligator.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a home on North Stevendale Road Wednesday afternoon on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he had walked up to the home of Rickey Miguez, 68, who had reportedly shot at him multiple times through a wall.

The victim then ran to a neighbor's house for help. Arrest documents did not specify what led to the shooting.

After BRPD's Special Response Team asked Miguez multiple times to leave the home, Miguez was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer, and illegal use of weapons. He was also cited by LDWF agents for the illegal ownership of an alligator that he was holding in his home.

Agents released the alligator into a nearby creek.