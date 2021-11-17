Man charged with burglary may have pulled off more complicated crime

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The list of those believed to be hit by distinctive thieves is growing. Two people, Jolyne Hopkins and Daryl Kent, were arrested Tuesday and are facing burglary charges. Since the WBRZ report aired, another couple is saying money was stolen from them, too.

“We were like something is not right,” said Angela Jolie.

Jolie says she and her husband are always on top of their payments. That’s why last month when bills were coming back as late, they knew there was a problem.

“Our truck note never went through, and our house note never went through,” explained Jolie.

Days later, the two quickly realized why. Their bank showed one of their checks had been altered. Instead of going to a car payment, it went to someone else.

“It was originally made out to Fidelity Bank. So he washed that part off and put his name, Daryl Kent,” said Jolie.

Jolie believes this person took their bill out of their mailbox and re-wrote it. A man named Daryl Kent is already in jail. He was arrested in Livingston Parish and is facing simple burglary and possession of burglary tools charges. He was arrested with a woman named Jolyne Hopkins, also facing burglary charges.

Hopkins, with bright pink hair, was reportedly seen on surveillance camera taking items outside of two homes in Gonzales. A similar looking woman and a man were also spotted on security footage in Baton Rouge. Jolie says she’s not surprised to hear this.

“It was too easy for him. He knew what he was doing, or they knew what they were doing.”

Multiple people reportedly hit are all dealing with the same frustrations.

“Money doesn't grow on trees. So that’s what I don't like,” said Jolie.

The Jolie's bank did give them the money they lost back. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation surrounding Jolyne Hopkins and Daryl Kent, as stealing mail is a federal crime. There are also warrants out for the pair in Ascension Parish.