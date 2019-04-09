Major improvements coming to Glen Oaks High School

BATON ROUGE - Students at Glen Oaks High School won't be going back to temporary buildings after this school year, according to East Baton Rouge School Superintendent Warren Drake.

"I can assure you this school will be like brand new," Drake told an audience at the school Thursday night.

The school was damaged in the 2016 flood. About half of the students attend classes in temporary buildings.

Along with new classrooms, the school board plans to tear down a number of buildings and build an updated library.

Parents, students, and residents received the update at a community meeting discussing a sales tax renewal on the April ballot.

Some in attendance said they were unhappy schools in North Baton Rouge receive less funding than schools in the southern half of the parish.

Drake disagreed with the assessment saying funding is proportional to attendance at an individual school.

"I want everyone to know we're going to take care of kids regardless of where they are. This school is just as important as any other," said Drake.