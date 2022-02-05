LWC offers 'earn while you learn' program for aspiring truck drivers

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is launching a new program to help combat the nationwide truck driver shortage.

The "Drive Your Future" training grant offers those who qualify an opportunity to participate in a five-week apprenticeship that, if completed, will result in the student obtaining a commercial driver's license. The program comes at no cost to the student, with the LWC paying for the cost of classes at accredited truck driving schools.

“We’ve devoted substantial funding to this effort to make sure that we can put CDL drivers on the road to help with delivering goods all across the country," said Ava Cates, Secretary at the LWC.

Cates added, starting wages range anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 annually. Classes begin in mid-February.

“We’re looking for those individuals that are just getting into the workforce, maybe haven’t been in the workforce, and those looking for a new career as well so the sky is the limit," Cates said.

Anyone interested in the program can find an application here.