LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey and her staff have signed their first player from this transfer portal cycle. Former Florida Gator Laila Reynolds has made things official with the LSU Tigers.

LSU said in their official release:

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Laila,” Mulkey said. “Our goals for next season align making it the perfect fit. Her skill set paired with three years of SEC experience will be a huge asset to our team.”

Reynolds comes from Florida where she spent the last three seasons with the Gators. A rising senior, Reynolds finished her junior season in Gainesville averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

During her time at Florida, Reynolds started in 97 contests of 98 games played. Once she signed with the Gators, she became the second McDonald’s All-American to choose Florida as their destination in program history. Tabbed as a Top-20 recruit in 2023, Reynolds showed why in her first season by being selected to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Reynolds played in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game with current LSU players Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Reynolds was a member of the East team with Fulwiley, while Williams occupied the West roster.

In her junior season, Reynolds finished third on the team in scoring (398), fourth in rebounding (113) and second in assists (64) and steals (55). She recorded her second 20-point outing against Florida State with a career high 21 points that she matched in SEC play versus Texas A&M. She scored in double figures on 21 occasions.

Reynolds was the Gators’ fourth-leading scorer with 21 games scoring in double digits during her second season. The 6-1 guard joined the Gator program and opened up with an All-SEC Freshman performance over 32 games. She averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The PG County, Maryland native ranked as the No. 19 recruit in the country and played for Shabach Christian Academy before heading to Gainesville. In 2022, she led her team to the GEICO National Championship game, averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest. She earned the defensive player award and earned a spot on the All-Tournament First Team.