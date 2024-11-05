LSU Women's Basketball gets commitment from No. 4 player in 2025 class

75°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff have been recruiting hard before the season begins. Sunday, a third five star committed to the Tigers from the 2025 class, as reported by WHAS11. 

ZaKiyah Johnson, the No. 4 player in the nation according to On3, pledged her intentions on playing college basketball in Baton Rouge.

The six-foot guard/wing averaged 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals in her junior season as she led her team to a Kentucky state championship.

Johnson joins other five stars, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage in her commitment to LSU. The Tigers are the only program in the country to have commitments from three top 25 commits.

