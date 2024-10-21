78°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU to give out LED wristbands coordinated with lights for game versus Ole Miss
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - LSU will be giving away LED wristbands to fans, which will be synced with the lights in Tiger Stadium for their football game against Ole Miss Saturday.
The wristbands, which are provided by Our Lady of the Lake, will be placed on every seat in the lower bowl and all club and suite areas. Fans in the upper bowl will receive them for their respective section on a first-come-first-serve basis in the concourse.
The LED wristbands are programmed to be activated at various points during the game, including Callin’ Baton Rouge during pregame, the Golden Band from Tigerland intro video, LSU’s intro video before taking the field and Saturday Night in Death Valley.
The Tigers host Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m.
News
BATON ROUGE - LSU will be giving away LED wristbands to fans, which will be synced with the lights in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'