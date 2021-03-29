LSU, SU to hold mass vaccination events this weekend

BATON ROUGE - While Monday (March 29) is the day vaccine eligibility officially expands to include all Louisiana residents 16 years of age and older, another, very important vaccine event is scheduled to take place just a few days prior, on Saturday, March 27.

According to a news release from Ochsner Baton Rouge, a partnership between Southern University and Ochsner Baton Rouge will allow for a drive-thru mass vaccination event that will make use of 2,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will take place this Saturday at Southern University's F.G. Clark Activity Center, which is located at 801 Harding Boulevard.

Officials say the vaccinations provided will be free and open to all eligible members of the public, though appointments are required.

Anyone wishing to participate as a patient should schedule an appointment by calling 844-888-2772 or by visiting MyOchsner.com online.

The all-day event begins at 9 a.m., and is expected to end at 4 p.m.

Click here for additional information related to COVID-19 vaccinations from Ochsner Baton Rouge.