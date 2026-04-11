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LSU School of Art seniors showcase final projects at spring grad walk in Baton Rouge

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BATON ROUGE — LSU's School of Art hosted its spring 2026 grad walk this evening at the Barnes Ogden Art and Design Gallery on campus.

Graduate students in the Masters' programs showcased projects. The exhibits featured paintings, sculptures, computer simulations and more.

"I would say how supportive the school is, from your professors to your peers, from everyone in the office," said LSU student Lillian Apffel. "Everyone's just working as hard as they can to help you and help you get better and make you more passionate about your craft."

Guests attending the event also enjoyed food and live music to celebrate the students' hard work.

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LSU School of Art grad students showcase...
LSU School of Art grad students showcase final projects at spring grad walk in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — LSU's School of Art hosted its spring 2026 grad walk this evening at the Barnes Ogden Art... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 10:08:00 PM CDT April 09, 2026

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