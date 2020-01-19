LSU preparing for championship celebration Saturday

CLICK HERE TO STREAM THE BROADCAST LIVE

The parade comes after the Tigers National Championship victory Monday. The parade will begin at LSU School of Music at 11 a.m. and end at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where a full celebration will be held at noon. The campus will open to tailgaters at 8 a.m.

Doors to the Maravich Assembly Center open at 9:30 a.m. and Parish County Line will perform outside the PMAC beginning at 9:30. Food and beverages will be available for purchase both inside and outside the arena.

Free parking on campus for fans attending the parade and celebration will be in lots 107, 109 and 110 (at the Nicholson Gateway area), lot 401 (south stadium), 402 and 404 (Nicholson extension), lots 304, 305 and 309 (The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor) as well as lots around the LSU Student Union. RV parking will be in lot 407 off Skip Bertman Drive.

The parking lots and spaces listed below that are located on the parade route will be closed to all vehicles. Personal vehicles left in these lots will be subject to relocation beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Once the area is secured, no LSU departmental vehicles parked in the lots will be allowed to exit.

The parking lots listed below will be reserved for parade-related vehicles. Unauthorized vehicles in these lots will be subject to relocation beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

