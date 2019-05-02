LSU fraternity shut down over worry about 'unsafe' activity

BATON ROUGE – A second LSU fraternity has closed.

Lambda Chi Alpha was shuttered by the national organization who deemed the local group “unsafe.” Members held a meeting to discuss the closure Sunday, but news of the closure broke days later - Thursday.

"Based on the recent chapter history, the fraternity board concluded that the chapter was unsafe and didn't promote a healthy environment or one conducive to learning or personal development. The university supports the decision," Tad Lichtenauer, the spokesman for the national Lambda Chi Alpha, said in a statement to WBRZ.

LSU referred most comments to the fraternity.

It was not something that recently occurred, Lichtenauer said.

Under the terms of the closure, no individual may represent Lambda Chi Alpha or the local chapter in any manner at LSU.

The closure is the second abrupt shuttering of a fraternity at LSU. Earlier in the semester, Phi Delta Theta was banned after pledge 18-year-old Max Gruver drank himself to death during a reported hazing incident. A handful of arrests were made related to Gruver's death.

In May 2016, Lambda Chi Alpha was placed on probation until 2019. Then, LSU began investigating the chapter due to an “alleged incident." The university never elaborated on what occurred.

