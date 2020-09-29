65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits

Related Story

LSU changed the recruiting game a few weeks ago when a few Tiger commits and prospects organized a self led visit that put the power of seeing the campus and football program in the hands of the kids.

News
LSU revolutionizing COVID recruiting with prospect led...
LSU revolutionizing COVID recruiting with prospect led official visits.
LSU changed the recruiting game a few weeks ago when a few Tiger commits and prospects organized a self led... More >>
6 days ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:01:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days