LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team left Baton Rouge Wednesday and traveled to Hoover, Alabama, for Friday's SEC Tournament game.

The Tigers will practice on Thursday before playing either Texas A&M or Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

LSU is the No. 3 overall seed in the single-elimination tournament. LSU coach Jay Johnson has not announced a starting pitcher for Friday night's game.

