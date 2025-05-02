LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week

BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson and his LSU Tiger baseball team has had a really good bounce-back week after their first tough mid-week loss to Northwestern St. last week.

The Tigers have won three of their last four games and have run-rule victories in two straight games lending to a boost of confidence for a team that has been pretty consistent throughout their season.

"It's everything in baseball, you know, game that's designed around failure that you have to play," Johnson said of his teams confidence in themselves right now.

"It was a quote I heard from Chris Peterson, the football coach, he said 'confidence gets you through the setbacks,' and I really think that's profound. It's more applicable to baseball than any sport you know, because of the nature of it. And you know, I've never met a great player, though, or a great team that didn't really believe in their abilities."

The Tigers will lean on that confidence this weekend as they head to Texas A&M for another SEC series on the road.

LSU is currently tied for second place in the league with Arkansas and has just three weekend series left to the regular season.