LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team exploded for six runs in the first inning of their final mid-week game of the 2026 season and continued the offensive hit parade throughout their 13-6 win over Tulane on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

All but three of the LSU starters collected two hits or more in the game as the Tigers belted out 16 hits and committed no errors in the convincing win over the Wave.

LSU improved to 29-21 overall as freshman pitcher Danny Lachenmayer made his first start of the season and looked impressive in his three innings of work. Lachenmayer allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five. More importantly the five Tiger pitchers who saw action against Tulane allowed only two walks continuing a recent trend of success on the mound.

LSU will now travel to Georgia for the start of their SEC series against the fifth-ranked Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson has said he feels like his team will need to win four of their remaining six SEC games for a shot at earning an NCAA regional bid.