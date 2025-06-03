70°
LSU and Little Rock Reginal Finale preview
BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball is set to play the Baton Rouge Regional Championship final Sunday night after beating the Dallas Baptist Patriots 12-0.
The winner of the Dallas Baptist Patriots and Little Rock Trojans game at 2 p.m. will determine who the LSU Tigers go up against in the final.
So far in the regional championship, the Tigers have shut out both teams.
The regional championship final is on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
