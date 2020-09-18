LSU AD says Coach O's comments on players having coronavirus 'a bit too transparent'

BATON ROUGE – One day after LSU head football coach Ed Ogeron announced “most” of the LSU football team already had COVID-19, Athletic Director Scott Woodward said he may have shared a little too much information.

“Coach O was a bit too transparent and a bit too forthright, and I’m pleased with where we are,” Woodward said.

On why it was too transparent Woodward said, “it doesn’t tell the whole story, and I’m not going to get into everyone’s medical history.”

On Tuesday, Coach O told reporters about dealing with his players coming down with the virus.

“Everybody on our offensive line except two or three players were out, we adjusted very well. Most of our players have caught it, so hopefully they don’t catch it again and they aren’t out a game,” Ogeron said.

Woodward says, because of student privacy protections, details and the number of student athletes COVID positive shouldn’t be public. He says LSU has all of the right protocols in place to keep football players safe, and he believes majority of the players got the virus socially.

“I don't think they received it in our weight room or at practice. I think our protocols are good, I think it's all in that demographic 18-29. It happened in a fast way in the spike, and for the most part it happened socially."

Woodward goes on to emphasize that his comment is anecdotal and just his opinion.

On Tuesday, Coach O also said three weeks ago majority of his offensive line was in quarantined with the coronavirus or for being exposed to someone who had it.