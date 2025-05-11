Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Woman dead after domestic violence stabbing, suspect shot by deputy while barricaded
INDEPENDENCE - A woman died and a man was shot by a deputy after Tangipahoa Parish deputies responded to a domestic violence stabbing incident Thursday night.
Louisiana State Police, who are investigating the shooting, say the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Labruzza Lane after receiving a call at 7:10 p.m. reporting a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing victim.
Cornelius King, 43, barricaded himself in the residence and was shot by a deputy after deputies arrived and encountered him, LSP said.
The stabbing victim, Elaine Davis, 48, died as a result of her injuries. King was taken to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.
LSP said King will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for second-degree murder following his release from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
