LSP: Woman dead after domestic violence stabbing, suspect shot by deputy while barricaded

INDEPENDENCE - A woman died and a man was shot by a deputy after Tangipahoa Parish deputies responded to a domestic violence stabbing incident Thursday night.

Louisiana State Police, who are investigating the shooting, say the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Labruzza Lane after receiving a call at 7:10 p.m. reporting a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing victim.

Cornelius King, 43, barricaded himself in the residence and was shot by a deputy after deputies arrived and encountered him, LSP said.

The stabbing victim, Elaine Davis, 48, died as a result of her injuries. King was taken to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

LSP said King will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for second-degree murder following his release from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.