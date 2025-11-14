76°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 76-year-old Texas woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish motorcycle crash
Related Story
HAMMOND — A 76-year-old woman from Texas was killed in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on I-12 east, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
LSP said June Volkman, of Zapata, Texas, was the passenger in a Harley-Davidson heading east near mile marker 40 on I-12 around 3 p.m. A Volkswagen Atlas rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting both Volkman and the driver from the bike.
The motorcycle driver was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Volkman, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was hospitalized with severe injuries which she later died from.
LSP said the Volkswagen driver was ticketed for following too closely, but the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
News
HAMMOND — A 76-year-old woman from Texas was killed in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on I-12 east, Louisiana State... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense