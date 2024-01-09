Longtime Ascension Parish deputy passes away

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that longtime Lieutenant Colonel Ward Webb has passed away after a month of battling health complications in the hospital.

Visitation for Lt. Col. Webb is scheduled for March 30, from 5-9 p.m. at the Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Another visitation is set for March 31 from 8:30-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church which will be followed by his funeral.

According to the sheriff's office's website, Lt. Col. Webb started his law enforcement career in 1986 with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He would later move on to the Criminal Investigations Division before returning the Patrol Division as a Sergeant in 1990 and rising to the rank of Lieutenant in 1995. In 2011, Lt. Col. Webb last served as the head of the Patrol/Traffic Divisions.

He is a graduate of East Ascension School and holds an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.



Lt. Col. Webb was an active member of the community, being heavily involved in events like the Special Olympics. He leaves behind his wife, Juanita, two step-daughters and four grandsons.

