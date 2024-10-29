Livingston Crash leaves one dead

71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LIVINGSTON - One person died and another person was transported after a single-vehicle crash on I-12 East, according to the Livingston Police Department.

Livingston police say the crash happened around 8:05 p.m. and one person succumbed to their injuries. Another was transported to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Image credit to the Livingston Police Department.

