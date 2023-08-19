Livingston burglar steals several firearms

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Livingston Parish couple is shaken up after a man broke into their home and stole several firearms.

Marcus Billings says he's reviewed the surveillance video countless times. Marcus and his wife are both concerned after over $2000 worth of their property was stolen in the bold robbery, including three firearms.

"It's one of those things thats going to stick with you for a while," Billings said.

The Billings family says their surveillance system is in plain view and they have a warning placed on the front door. But that didn't seem to deter the burglar as he broke right through the doorway of their home. Billings says the incident has destroyed their sense of security.

"When you come home, you should feel safe," Billings said.

Now he's going over the police report and examining every detail of the surveillance footage, worried over where his guns may be.

"I was angry, I was upset, but I was hoping also that they wouldn't do anything stupid with it," Billings said.

With no leads in the case, Billings fears the man will strike again. And he wants others to be aware so that no more weapons end up in the wrong hands.