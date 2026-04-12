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Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates threat

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WATSON — Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies investigated a potential threat made to Live Oak High, resulting in the school's administration placing the campus on lockdown on Friday.

According to deputies, the school received a threatening call around 9 a.m.

Deputies said that there is currently no evidence of a credible threat at the school; however, out of an abundance of caution, Live Oak High School's campus was put on lockdown.

Around 11 a.m., following a thorough investigation, law enforcement has given the all-clear, with students and staff returning to their normal schedule. 

The sheriff's department has assigned increased security to the campus for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.

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Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after...
Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates threat
WATSON — Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies investigated a potential threat made to Live Oak High, resulting in the school's administration... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 Friday, April 10, 2026 9:33:00 AM CDT April 10, 2026

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