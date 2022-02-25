Law enforcement say homeowner justified in killing intruder

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Wednesday it appears an older man was justified in shooting a home invader earlier in the morning.

The incident happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. in an area of Baton Rouge known as "the Bottom". Law enforcement said 40-year-old Antony Gordon of Baton Rouge tried to force his way into a home where women and children also live.

"The gentleman [victim] was at his own home with his family and was confronted by another individual who was armed. There was a scuffle which eventually led to shots being fired and the person who came to the home was shot and killed," said Moore.

Gordon lived on the other side of Baton Rouge, south of LSU. Law enforcement are trying to determine what set Gordon off as he had no violent criminal history in the parish.

The victims of the home invasion, who wished not to be identified, told WBRZ they were outside of their home when Gordon drove up and asked to use the restroom. They said Gordon then pulled a gun and demanded money.

The victims tried to offer Gordon food stamps but he wasn't satisfied. A struggle ensued resulting in the victim getting his gun and killing Gordon in self-defense.

The victims said they had never met Gordon and they don't know why he targeted their home. District Attorney Hillar Moore said the incident appears to be a random home invasion.

"I can only imagine what's going through someone's mind that's in their own home and someone's attempting to come in the house. It's got to be a really bad feeling," said Moore.

Family members of Gordon said they don't know why he was at the home. They said he was a loving father of four who worked as a barber.