86°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement, mayor participate in community walk in Glen Oaks neighborhood
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and government officials walked through the Glen Oaks neighborhood on Monday afternoon, trying to address crime in the community.
Organizers brought snow cones to pass out and a rolling basketball goal to play on as the group moved around the block.
Both BRPD Chief TJ Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards said they are trying to address violence in young people by building strong relationships in communities.
News
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and government officials walked through the Glen Oaks neighborhood on Monday afternoon, trying to address... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miss Louisiana pageant is just around the corner - 2une In speaks...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum kicks off 'Beat the Heat' summer series!
-
Zachary Police searching for man accused of taking merchandise from store without...
-
Snack Wrap unwrapped: Here's why McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite...
-
Bill allowing pharmacists to dispense ivermectin passes in Louisiana House
Sports Video
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force...