Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show

LOS ANGELES – Laine Hardy, the local musician who won ABC’s American Idol in a live telecast on WBRZ earlier this month, made an appearance on late-night TV seen on channel 2 Thursday.

Hardy was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Livingston Parish teen performed his first hit single "Flame" with Kimmel's band.

Reports say Hardy has signed a deal with Disney Hollywood Records, which means an album could be coming soon.

Watch for highlights of his appearance on WBRZ’s morning news, 2une-In, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.