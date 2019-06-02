74°
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
LOS ANGELES – Laine Hardy, the local musician who won ABC’s American Idol in a live telecast on WBRZ earlier this month, made an appearance on late-night TV seen on channel 2 Thursday.
Hardy was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Livingston Parish teen performed his first hit single "Flame" with Kimmel's band.
Backstage at #Kimmel with @TheLaineHardy #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/mRzc3GJw68— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 31, 2019
Reports say Hardy has signed a deal with Disney Hollywood Records, which means an album could be coming soon.
Watch for highlights of his appearance on WBRZ’s morning news, 2une-In, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.
