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Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week 2026

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BATON ROUGE - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish are preparing to participate in the annual statewide litter cleanup. 

Love the Boot Week, the state's largest beautification effort, runs from April 18 to April 26. 

"It encourages the communities throughout the state, as well as businesses, to come together to clean up their area, which naturally attracts visitors and tourism," said Darrell Guilbeau, the director of Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful. 

In West Baton Rouge Parish, individuals who wish to volunteer can sign up here to register a team or participate in a community cleanup event. 

Guilbeau says people who want to participate don't have to bring anything to get started. 

"We'll provide the grabbers, which is the tongs to pick up the litter and the trash. We'll provide the gloves for them, the safety vests, trash bags, and once it's all completed, we'll give them each a Love the Boot t-shirt," he said. 

For more information on how to get involved, you can call (225) 490-8549. 

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Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up...
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week 2026
BATON ROUGE - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish are preparing to participate in the annual statewide litter cleanup. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 Saturday, April 11, 2026 10:07:00 AM CDT April 11, 2026

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